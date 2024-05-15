Westpac Banking Corp Invests $3.65 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 520,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,600,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,665,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 3,143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,959,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

YMM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.