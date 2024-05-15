Westpac Banking Corp Invests $701,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $103.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

