Westpac Banking Corp Invests $786,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $109.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $932.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $930.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.60 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.