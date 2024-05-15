Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 221.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,752,000. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,927,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 868,005 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,620,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,625. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

