Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 814.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 161,909 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Humana by 2,659.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after buying an additional 147,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 32,648.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.60. 669,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,280. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.08.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

