Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $13,805,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $58,659.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,779 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,159.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $58,659.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,159.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total value of $1,728,302.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,470.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,611 shares of company stock valued at $57,799,621 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.05. 790,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.19 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

