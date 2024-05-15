Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,934 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.79. The stock had a trading volume of 902,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,458. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

