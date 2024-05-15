Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,095 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.9 %

AVGO stock traded up $39.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,419.79. 1,290,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,307.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,174.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $638.73 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

