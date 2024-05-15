Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,395 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

ITW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.39. 362,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,455. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

