Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,590 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 277.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,214 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $9.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.55. 1,922,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.45. The company has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.75 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.74.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

