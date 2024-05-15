Westpac Banking Corp Sells 8,599 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,220,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,619,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 605,591 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4,810.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after buying an additional 556,266 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kroger by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,364,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,814,000 after buying an additional 548,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. 1,816,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

