Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.19. 1,497,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $215.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

