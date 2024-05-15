Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 268.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.57. 1,350,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

