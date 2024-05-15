WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.15

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 105593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. Argus raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

WestRock Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 122.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after buying an additional 458,277 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

