WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.00.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $1,290,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $1,290,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,562 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 19,044.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in WEX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,076,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in WEX by 2,524.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX by 56.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,575,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in WEX by 131.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $203.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.08.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

