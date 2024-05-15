WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.00.
WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 19,044.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in WEX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,076,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in WEX by 2,524.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX by 56.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,575,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in WEX by 131.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEX opened at $203.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.08.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
