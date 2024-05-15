Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director George Leslie Brack Sells 370 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) Director George Leslie Brack sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.99, for a total transaction of C$27,745.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WPM opened at C$75.55 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.15. The company has a market cap of C$34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.802 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.15%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

