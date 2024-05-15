Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.31

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.313 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Whitefield Industrials Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.
Whitefield Industrials Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitefield Industrials
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.