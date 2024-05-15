WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.25.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

