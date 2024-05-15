Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Short Interest Up 34.5% in April

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 922,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FREE stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $52,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Featured Stories

