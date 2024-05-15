William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vital Farms in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Vital Farms Stock Up 4.0 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,438,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,595,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,438,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,595,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,332 shares of company stock worth $5,579,237. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.