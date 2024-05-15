William Blair Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,724,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.