William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZEK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $45.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AZEK by 27.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 35.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 31.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 13.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at $52,330,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,812. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

