William Blair Weighs in on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will earn ($1.98) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

