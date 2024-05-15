Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.54.

WTW opened at $253.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.27 and its 200 day moving average is $254.94. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

