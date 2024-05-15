WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.14

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $532.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 270,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 308.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.