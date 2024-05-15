WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.26

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.26 and last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 31972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.93.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $14,929,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,624,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 138,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 113,583 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 345.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,793,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

