WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.96

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 23827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1,462.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

