WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.6 days.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $157.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $127.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

