WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.6 days.
WSP Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $157.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $127.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.
WSP Global Company Profile
