Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $70.82 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.