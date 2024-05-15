Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 379,500 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 63,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.13. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 485,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $368,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,345,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

