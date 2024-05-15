Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,338,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 8,338,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,846.2 days.
Xinyi Glass Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.74.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
