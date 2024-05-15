Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,338,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 8,338,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,846.2 days.

Xinyi Glass Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

