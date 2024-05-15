XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

XPeng Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.84. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 8,035.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in XPeng by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1,500.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $26,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

