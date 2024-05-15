Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xunlei in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ XNET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 13,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.22. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
