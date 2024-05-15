Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 7.5%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.71. 31,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 404,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

