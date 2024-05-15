Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amcor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Amcor by 48.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

