Zacks Research Weighs in on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $221,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.