Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of RANI stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.