Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $23.24 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $23.24 or 0.00035112 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $379.46 million and $48.91 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00052749 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

