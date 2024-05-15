Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $325.11

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $325.11 and last traded at $325.10, with a volume of 19627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.64.

The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.35.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

