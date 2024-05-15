Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Amy Taylor Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Taylor acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

