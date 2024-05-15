ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Releases Earnings Results

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
ZIVO remained flat at $7.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.26. ZIVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $18.84.
