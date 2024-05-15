ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Releases Earnings Results

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

ZIVO remained flat at $7.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.26. ZIVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

About ZIVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.