ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Trading Up 13.3%

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.70 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62.30 ($0.78). 1,598,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,000,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.69).

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.00, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart Green purchased 171,500 shares of ZOO Digital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,735 ($62,465.46). Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Further Reading

