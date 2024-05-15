Zuora’s (ZUO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZUO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $175,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 over the last three months. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zuora by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after buying an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zuora by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Zuora by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

