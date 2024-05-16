10,214 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRK. KGH Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,302 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,479.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 351,776 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 280.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 301,863 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 190,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRK opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

