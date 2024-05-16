11,570 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,425,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 265,410 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,919,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,117,000 after acquiring an additional 998,522 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,517. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.