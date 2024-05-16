1,333 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HCA stock traded down $4.24 on Thursday, hitting $322.72. 694,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.05. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,312. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

