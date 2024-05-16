18,801 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
STIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.33. 188,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,747. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
