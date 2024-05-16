2,695 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $234,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $105.19 and a one year high of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.14.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

