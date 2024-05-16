30,000 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAVA traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 725,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,211. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $80.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

