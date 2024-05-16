3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,263,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,384. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

About 3M

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

